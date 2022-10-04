Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's Lucknow Wedding Celebration An Ode to Awadhi Tradition; Pics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: October 04, 2022, 14:24 IST

Lucknow, India

Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha, who have been dating for nearly a decade, will finally be tying the knot on October 4 in the presence of their family and friends. But the wedding festivities began prior to the D-Day as the duo have been regularly sharing loved up pics and videos from pre-wedding ceremonies like Sangeet, Haldi and Mehendi. In yet another development, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha flew down to Lucknow where an evening affair was hosted by Ali’s family in the name of Richa.
In the pictures from the wondrous event, the two lovebirds look their elegant best in their couture wear designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The duo complimented each other with Ali flaunting a panelled gold and beige sherwani and Richa in an off white outfit.
The beautiful evening kick-started with an energy packed Qawwali performance by the Sabri Brothers of Rajasthan. The decor was in compliments to the avadhi Lucknowi culture with golden custom made drapes, chandelier candle holders. The food was meticulously prepared by Lebua, a heritage family run hotel in centre of Lucknow with special dishes being prepared by Mahmoodabadi, another traditional family run catering company that honours cuisine peculiar to the region
Before starting the wedding festivities in New Delhi, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha shared this voice note, in which they said: “We have a message for you. Two years ago, we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life.” Ali Fazal added, “Like the rest of the nation, we two were struck by personal tragedies one after another. Now as we all enjoy this window of respite we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and we are so very touched for all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you.”
The two talented actors had previously shared screen space in Fukrey, Fukrey Returns and Netflix’s Call My Agent: Bollywood.

