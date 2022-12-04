Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma Wrap Up Mirzapur Season 3, Check Out Video and Pic

The shoot of the third season of the widely popular Amazon Prime series Mirzapur began in June this year. And now, after six months, the cast members have wrapped up its last schedule. The plot revolves around the iron-fisted Akhandanand Tripathi - a millionaire carpet exporter and the mafia don of Mirzapur – and his son Munna, an unworthy, power-hungry heir who will stop at nothing to inherit his father’s legacy. All hell breaks loose when a wedding procession forces him to cross paths with Ramakant Pandit, an upstanding lawyer, and his sons, Guddu and Bablu. Much like its predecessors, the third season of Mirzapur was also shot across Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow and Jaunpur.

Taking to Instagram, actor Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu in the show, shared a video and a snap with the rest of the cast and crew members as they came together and cheered after wrapping up the shoot of the crime thriller series. The selfie clicked by Ali also features director Gurmmeet Singh and actors Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Harshita Gaur.

Ali captioned it, “To my most dearest and loved team, thank you sooooo much for the love and hardwork you brought to the world of Mirzapur . Season 3 has been a very different journey for me, as have the other two seasons.”

Thanking the makers and his co-stars, he added, “But u must know i say this because i and Guddu Pandit derive every ounce from ever person working on those sets to help build what you eventually see out there. You may not realise it but you all have helped me in ways i cannot write down. I only hope you all get to read this because i dont have everyones tags. So heres my thank you. Sorry this time i couldn’t pen my personal letters to the team. To my co actors - you know you are the best. And you know how much i love you. Lastly, thanks amazon. Excel. And mostly my man Guru, for directing the coolest show . @excelmovies @gurmmeetsingh @kapoorbaba @battatawada @poojakadam”.

Ali took a break from the shoot of Mirzapur a while back as he tied the knot with long-time girlfriend, actor Richa Chadha, in October this year. But he resumed filming for the upcoming season in Lucknow a month after his nuptials. According to a report in Mid-Day, his fellow actors continued shooting for important scenes without him.

Mirzapur season three also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Verma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar. It is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

