Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti Gush Over Their New Music Aaj Bhi, Call it a 'Special Song'

Actors Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti, who recently appeared in the popular music video Aaj Bhi, sung by Vishal Mishra, gushed over the song and called it special.

  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 2:16 PM IST
Recently Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti appeared in a music video of Vishal Mishra's new song Aaj Bhi, which is a heartbreak track. The music video has been receiving rave reviews since its release and has over 20 lakh views within a couple of days.

Ali and Surbhi are all praises for the track in an interview with Pinkvilla. Surbhi said, “When I heard the track for the first time, I really could picture myself in the song. The song is so beautiful and soulful and Vishal had sung it beautifully and the composition is also very touchy and I had decided that this is my song and I am going to be in it.”

Ali echoed a similar sentiment, adding that everyone who listens to it can relate to the song. “It’s a song that is pretty straightforward actually, it is a conversation, it’s a sort of reminiscing moment in this guy’s life, in all our life, I think. In this case, it’s this boy reminiscing over the woman. I think somewhere all of us have gone through a period where our ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend or even the women like in my life, my mom and my grandmother have been very very instrumental in making me. So, it talks about those tender moments that make you and you still hold them dearly,” he said.

