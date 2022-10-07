CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#WeatherUpdates#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Movies » Ali Fazal Asked Me To Turn Host For His Sangeet, Had Never Done It Before: Satyajeet Dubey | Exclusive
1-MIN READ

Ali Fazal Asked Me To Turn Host For His Sangeet, Had Never Done It Before: Satyajeet Dubey | Exclusive

By: Dishya Sharma

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: October 07, 2022, 09:11 IST

Mumbai, India

Satyajeet Dubey spills the beans on Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding.

Satyajeet Dubey spills the beans on Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding.

Actor Satyajeet Dubey opens up about Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding. He reveals Ali asked him to double up as the host for the sangeet.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha recently tied the knot. The couple held their wedding ceremonies in New Delhi and Lucknow, honouring their respective family’s roots and celebrating their love. One of the many guests at their wedding was actor Satyajeet Dubey. The Aye Zindagi actor has been a close friend of Ali for years now and even doubled up as the Emcee at the couple’s sangeet upon the groom’s request.

Speaking with News18.com, Satyajeet Dubey said, “I was hosting their sangeet, I was their emcee. So for four hours, I didn’t do anything but just entertained and danced around with everyone. (Before the ceremony) Ali asked me to host the sangeet. I had never done that but after the ceremony was done, everyone came and asked me if I was a professional emcee and if I host weddings, etc. I was like no, I did it for the first time so yeah, we had a great time, and danced away to glory.”

“Ali is a brother, he’s not just a friend. He’s like family to me. I was there at all the ceremonies in Delhi and Lucknow. We had a great time celebrating their wedding and their love,” he added. Despite attending the wedding ceremonies, Satyajeet revealed that he was making time for media interactions for his upcoming film Aye Zindagi. The film releases on October 14.

“I remember we kickstarted the Lucknow interviews during their wedding. I was attending the wedding in the evening and gave interviews to local media over there during the day,” he said.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha recently held their wedding reception in Mumbai. A number of Bollywood stars made their way to the party. These include Satyajeet, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Swara Bhasker, Vicky Kaushal and Sudhir Mishra, among others. Videos from the bash surfaced online, showing that the couple let their hair down and danced into the night.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 07, 2022, 09:11 IST
last updated:October 07, 2022, 09:11 IST