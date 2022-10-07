Ali Fazal Asked Me To Turn Host For His Sangeet, Had Never Done It Before: Satyajeet Dubey | Exclusive

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha recently tied the knot. The couple held their wedding ceremonies in New Delhi and Lucknow, honouring their respective family’s roots and celebrating their love. One of the many guests at their wedding was actor Satyajeet Dubey. The Aye Zindagi actor has been a close friend of Ali for years now and even doubled up as the Emcee at the couple’s sangeet upon the groom’s request.

Speaking with News18.com, Satyajeet Dubey said, “I was hosting their sangeet, I was their emcee. So for four hours, I didn’t do anything but just entertained and danced around with everyone. (Before the ceremony) Ali asked me to host the sangeet. I had never done that but after the ceremony was done, everyone came and asked me if I was a professional emcee and if I host weddings, etc. I was like no, I did it for the first time so yeah, we had a great time, and danced away to glory.”

“Ali is a brother, he’s not just a friend. He’s like family to me. I was there at all the ceremonies in Delhi and Lucknow. We had a great time celebrating their wedding and their love,” he added. Despite attending the wedding ceremonies, Satyajeet revealed that he was making time for media interactions for his upcoming film Aye Zindagi. The film releases on October 14.

“I remember we kickstarted the Lucknow interviews during their wedding. I was attending the wedding in the evening and gave interviews to local media over there during the day,” he said.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha recently held their wedding reception in Mumbai. A number of Bollywood stars made their way to the party. These include Satyajeet, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Swara Bhasker, Vicky Kaushal and Sudhir Mishra, among others. Videos from the bash surfaced online, showing that the couple let their hair down and danced into the night.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here