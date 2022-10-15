CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ali Fazal Birthday: The Actor Took Three Months to Express His Love For Richa Chadha
1-MIN READ

Ali Fazal Birthday: The Actor Took Three Months to Express His Love For Richa Chadha

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 15, 2022, 11:43 IST

Delhi, India

The duo made their wedding ceremony one of the most iconic occasions with lavish Indian style.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met for the first time while shooting for Fukrey.

The love birds of Bollywood Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently held an intimate wedding ceremony in Lucknow in the presence of their family members and close friends. The duo made their wedding ceremony one of the most iconic occasions with lavish Indian style. From traditional Rajasthani jewelleries to foods from across India and match box styled wedding cards the special occasion was marked by spending celebrations. Today, on October 15, Ali Fazal has turned a year wiser with Richa. But do you know, Ali took three months to express his love for Richa.

In a recent interview with a magazine, Richa remembered the days before dating Ali Fazal. Richa recalled both were watching an American movie Chaplin featuring Robert Downey Jr. It was at this moment when Richa expressed her feelings for Ali Fazal. Richa couldn’t stop and said those three magical words to Ali Fazal. Are you also wondering about Fazal’s reaction? To her utter surprise, the Mirzapur actor was shocked and did not know how to react.

Top Showsha Video

But finally, after three months, the moment arrived when Ali proposed to Richa. In the interview, Ali said, “I fell in love with her because of her bindaas nature, and that’s really one of the reasons I love her.”

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met for the first time while shooting for Fukrey. They connected with each other, and a beautiful bond of friendship started between them.

Though they planned a lavish wedding early 2020 but could not arrange it due to the pandemic restrictions. It is also said that the duo has already registered their marriage.

Talking about Fazal’s career, Amazon Prime web series Mirzapur gave him the flight. He also acted in the Hollywood movie Fast and Furious.

