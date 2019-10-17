Ali Fazal Calls Meeting with Al Pacino 'Best Gift of 2019'
Ali Fazal met Al Pacino at a private screening of 'The Irishman' at the London Film Festival.
Image: Ali Fazal, Al Pacino/Instagram
Ali Fazal might not be one of Bollywood's biggest stars but the actor is definitely going places. While making a name for himself in Bollywood and the web series space in India, Fazal has made himself known in Hollywood as well. He has appeared in a handful of Hollywood films and is next set to appear in Death in the Nile alongside Gal Gadot.
On top of it, Ali Fazal enjoyed his birthday bash alongside co-stars Gal Gadot and Annette Benning. While enjoying the bash, he revealed that he considered his birthday gift received earlier this year in the form of meeting his idol, Hollywood actor Al Pacino. The two met at a private screening of The Irishman at the London Film Festival
View this post on Instagram
I post this today. My best gift of 2019 , hell actually my whole life as ive known it because the people who know me know very well what this meant. I told him i pirated his movies just to catch up at one point. Id neva do that now but we all done bad things . We spoke a little about my work and then for some reason i remembered my two mamu’s and my mum being great fans of him as well.. so, i told him they were the ones who got me hooked on to you. My first fairytale i remember as a child is a story about an italian family in newyork. And years later i asked my mom why she did that. Who tells a kid about the godfather and she said - “i thought it was a nice story but i dont think i told it right. Go Watch it “. Anyway.. this was long overdue. And it happened at a private screening for the irishman with Mr De niro, Martin scorsese, harvy kietel, anna paquin and Al ofcourse. The movie? Flawless and if i can say the perfect film. Now u must understand an actor can never say that but it is. Its long tho.
Speaking to Mid-Day, Ali Fazal talked about how he had grown up admiring Al Pacino. He said, "It has been a lifelong journey to finally arrive at this moment when I got to meet the man himself. My friends Vijay and Aalaap, and I used to fill up the walls of our hostel room with posters of the movies that we would like to watch. Over the years, I watched each and every film on that list. And that day, I could not believe that I was meeting those very actors whom I had seen while growing up."
Apart from Ali Fazal, Death on the Nile stars Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and
Letitia Wright. The film is set to release on October 9, 2020.
