Ali Fazal Calls Meeting with Al Pacino 'Best Gift of 2019'

Ali Fazal might not be one of Bollywood's biggest stars but the actor is definitely going places. While making a name for himself in Bollywood and the web series space in India, Fazal has made himself known in Hollywood as well. He has appeared in a handful of Hollywood films and is next set to appear in Death in the Nile alongside Gal Gadot.

On top of it, Ali Fazal enjoyed his birthday bash alongside co-stars Gal Gadot and Annette Benning. While enjoying the bash, he revealed that he considered his birthday gift received earlier this year in the form of meeting his idol, Hollywood actor Al Pacino. The two met at a private screening of The Irishman at the London Film Festival

Speaking to Mid-Day, Ali Fazal talked about how he had grown up admiring Al Pacino. He said, "It has been a lifelong journey to finally arrive at this moment when I got to meet the man himself. My friends Vijay and Aalaap, and I used to fill up the walls of our hostel room with posters of the movies that we would like to watch. Over the years, I watched each and every film on that list. And that day, I could not believe that I was meeting those very actors whom I had seen while growing up."

Apart from Ali Fazal, Death on the Nile stars Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and

Letitia Wright. The film is set to release on October 9, 2020.

