Ali Fazal Calls Out Producers of His Film Tadka Over Breach of Conduct

Actor Ali Fazal was up for a rude shock on Thursday when he found a song of his forthcoming film Tadka doing the rounds on social media.

Despite the Prakash Raj directorial—which also stars Taapsee Pannu—in the middle of a legal debacle, Zee Music uploaded a song from the film on their official YouTube channel a week ago and tweeted it yesterday from their official handle.

The film, which is the remake of the Malayalam hit Salt N' Pepper, ran into legal trouble months ago over IP rights. It also stars Nana Patekar and Shriya Saran in key roles.

Ali was quick to call out the producers on Twitter for their ethical breach. He tweeted, “There’s a court case on the producers of this film as far as I remember. Cheques had bounced. Actors and crew still haven’t gotten paid. Surprised to see a promotional song coming out from the film.”

A source informs, “Ali was utterly displeased with the rampant flouting of court rules which evidently had kept the film on hold. Additionally, he saw the incident as a breach of ethical conduct on part of the producers who are yet to clear payments for cast and crew but are willing to flaunt their film on social media. He has put his version out there to make his stand on the matter clear and show his solidarity with the aggrieved cast and crew.”

Meanwhile, Ali is currently busy shooting in Benaras for the second season of his hit Amazon Prime show Mirzapur. He is also slated to soon kick off the promotions of his next film Prasthanam, which also stars Sanjay Dutt.

