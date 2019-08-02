Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ali Fazal Calls Out Producers of His Film Tadka Over Breach of Conduct

Tadka, the remake of the Malayalam hit Salt N' Pepper, ran into legal trouble months ago over IP rights. It stars Ali Fazal and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ali Fazal Calls Out Producers of His Film Tadka Over Breach of Conduct
Image: Instagram/Ali Fazal
Loading...

Actor Ali Fazal was up for a rude shock on Thursday when he found a song of his forthcoming film Tadka doing the rounds on social media.

Despite the Prakash Raj directorial—which also stars Taapsee Pannu—in the middle of a legal debacle, Zee Music uploaded a song from the film on their official YouTube channel a week ago and tweeted it yesterday from their official handle.

The film, which is the remake of the Malayalam hit Salt N' Pepper, ran into legal trouble months ago over IP rights. It also stars Nana Patekar and Shriya Saran in key roles.

Ali was quick to call out the producers on Twitter for their ethical breach. He tweeted, “There’s a court case on the producers of this film as far as I remember. Cheques had bounced. Actors and crew still haven’t gotten paid. Surprised to see a promotional song coming out from the film.”

A source informs, “Ali was utterly displeased with the rampant flouting of court rules which evidently had kept the film on hold. Additionally, he saw the incident as a breach of ethical conduct on part of the producers who are yet to clear payments for cast and crew but are willing to flaunt their film on social media. He has put his version out there to make his stand on the matter clear and show his solidarity with the aggrieved cast and crew.”

Meanwhile, Ali is currently busy shooting in Benaras for the second season of his hit Amazon Prime show Mirzapur. He is also slated to soon kick off the promotions of his next film Prasthanam, which also stars Sanjay Dutt.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram