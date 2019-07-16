Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ali Fazal Catches Up with Game of Thrones Actress Nathalie Emmanuel, See Pic

On the work front, Ali Fazal will be next starring in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 16, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
Ali Fazal Catches Up with Game of Thrones Actress Nathalie Emmanuel, See Pic
Image: Instagram/Ali Fazal
The creators of Game of Thrones might have disappointed us with the unexpected death of Missandei played by actress Nathalie Emmanuel. However, the Indian actor Ali Fazal has given fans a broad smile as he shared a picture with the actress. Posting a picture with the Fast and Furious actress, Ali wrote, “Surprise within a surprise!!! Didnt think I’d have a mini Fast and furious reunion here at friends birthday party!! So nice seeing you after years Nathalie!! Am back later in the year. Will catch up then i guess.. @nathalieemmanuel . Best of luck with #fast9”

The Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal, who is currently busy prepping for his next Bhoot Police, met his 'Fast and Furious' co-star Nathalie Emmanuel at a close friend’s birthday party. The Fukrey actor was a part of Vin Diesel and Paul Walker starrer Fast and Furious part seven and made a special appearance in the film as Safar, a friend of Ramsey to whom she sent the God’s Eye for safekeeping.

Nathalie also replied to the picture, writing, “Yeessssss! Safar and Ramsey in the hooouuussseeee.”

Many other celebs couldn’t contain their excitement after looking Nathalie in a picture. While comedian Tanmay Bhatt commented, “Desi greyworm,” an RJ wrote, “Bhaiya ye mirzapur 2 mein sweety to nahi ban rahi hai na ?????”

On the work front, Ali Fazal will be next starring in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

