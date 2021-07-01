Ali Fazal Channels His Inner Poet for Girlfriend Richa Chadha, Expresses His Never-Ending Love for Her

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal dedicated his latest Instagram post to fiancee Richa Chadha. The actor dropped a lovely candid picture of himself and his lady love along with an adorable note on his Instagram page. He poured his heart out in the caption as he wrote that even if they change cities or routines, the journey of their love continues. He started his long note by saying, “When we dressed up to champion people to live good lives," and concluded it by expressing his never-ending love for her. He also wrote that there might be some conflict between them, but he loves talking to Richa without a reason.

He added, “Tumse bin matlab baat karne mein jo lutf uthaata hoon.. ya jo aanand milta hai woh shayad hee kaheen mumkin hai” (the happiness I get from speaking to you without any reason is incomparable). He also revealed that sometimes he likes talking to himself while looking at the mirror, which is “narcissism” and he won’t like to discuss that. However, it might come to use if he enters politics someday. The actor, along with pouring out his heart, didn’t forget to remind Richa to pick his call.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

As the post was shared, Richa quickly reached out to the comment section and wrote, “Hahahaa. Phone mil nahi raha tha remember? (Hahaha, Couldn’t find the phone, remember?)" She also added, “if I call you Pyare Mia, people will think it’s a pun. But (it is)all in good fun."

In the picture, Ali looks dashing in a grey tuxedo while Richa can be seen donning a golden dress. The lovebirds often dedicate their social media post to each other. Recently, dropped a stunning picture of Richa in his Instagram story and called her the sexiest girl he has ever known. The duo openly expresses their feelings for each other and leaves no stone unturned to give some major couple goals.

Richa and Ali were supposed to tie the knot last year in April. However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

