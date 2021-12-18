Ali Fazal Dedicates Heartwarming Note to Richa Chadha on Birthday, Says I Miss Our Home

Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been giving major relationship goals since they started dating. The actors met on the sets of Fukrey. Today, on the actress’ birthday, her actor-boyfriend dedicated a heartwarming post for her on Instagram. Sharing a couple of videos with her, he wrote that he misses their home and can’t wait to celebrate the month with her in a few days.

The post read, “My Person, Happy Birthday. I miss our home as is , and to top it up today i am missing being with you right there… cannot wait to celebrate the Sagitarius Month with you in a few days.. Love you Here are some of my favourite moments from this year. Some Quiet, some Clumsy, others Victorious( yes you killed it at the bowling alley) and some simply Rad. Heheh sry .@therichachadha."

The actors were supposed to tie the knot this year but their plans got delayed due to the pandemic. In an interview with News18.com, the actress answered about her married by saying, “We haven’t been able to come to a decision simply because we have to be responsible citizens. Weddings are a mass event and I don’t want to be a super spreader. So for that reason, I don’t think it will be anytime soon. Till we have some clarity, I don’t think we can have it anytime soon."

The couple is yet to reveal their wedding date. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali Fazal will be seen in Kandahar, Death on the Nile and Fukrey 3. Richa, on the other hand, Richa was last seen in Inside Edge 3.

