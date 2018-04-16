English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ali Fazal Drops Over 10 Kilos For Role In Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies
In the Tigmanshu Dhulia film, Ali plays a character from a small town near Lucknow
Actor Ali Fazal has dropped more than 10 kg weight for his role in the upcoming film Milan Talkies. He says it takes a lot of focus and will to do it.
"It felt so good to know I could look both buff and lean if I put my heart to it. But I am a lean guy and I am most comfortable in this avatar. It takes a lot of focus and will to do it, especially the diet part," Ali said in a statement.
"My workout really helped because the only thing I had to do was run, nothing else," he added.
In the Tigmanshu Dhulia film, Ali plays a character from a small town near Lucknow. The actor had put on over 14 kg before he began shooting for his web series Mirzapur. Dhulia required him to drop all the weight before the film was to hit the floor in March. He was put on a keto diet, which is a no carbohydrates and sugar diet. His trainer also ensured he ran over five km a day to drop muscle and become lean.
