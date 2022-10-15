Ali Fazal Gets Candid About His Parents' Divorce, Says 'The Father Figure For Me Was...'

Ali Fazal has enjoyed a great run in the showbiz industry. Whether through films like 3 Idiots, Fukrey and Sonali Cable or blockbuster OTT shows like Mirzapur, the actor has carved a niche for himself as a versatile and dedicated performer over and over again. While a lot is known about his personal life, his equations with his parents have only come to light in recent times when he got candid about it in a freewheeling interview with Neelesh Misra.

The actor had revealed that he came from a household that was always hustling and bustling with some or the other activity. However, when he was in class 12th, his parents got separated. He had shared, “Eventually my parents got divorced when I was in class 12th and the father figure for me was somebody on the phone. It had become a system that once or twice in a year, we had to go and meet him. I have nothing against him. But it had become transactionary. He also took care of me for which I am very grateful. I now try to look at the scenario from his point of view.”

Meanwhile, talking about his mother, the actor had shared that her mother was a big influence in his life and that he was not aware that she had also dabbled in the field of acting. He had stated, “My mother’s influence was very different. Unconsciously, I learnt everything from her. Weirdly, I recently got to know that she was an actor during her time in Aligarh University when her friend sent a picture of her acting in Bernard Shaw’s play. Childhood with her has been interesting because of her teda style of parenting.”

Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha’s marriage had been due for a long time. The adorable couple who had dated for nearly a decade finally got married on October 4 amid close kin and friends. The two talented actors had previously shared screen space in Fukrey, Fukrey Returns and Netflix’s Call My Agent: Bollywood.

