Ali Fazal Gives an Update on His Postponed Wedding with Richa Chadha

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had to postpone their April wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak. The couple had announced through a statement that they had received their marriage license before the lockdown began.

Now, Ali has opened up about the status of their wedding in a recent interview. He told Mumbai Mirror, “It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps (sic).”

Previously Ali's spokesperson had released a statement that read, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

On the work front, Ali will be next seen in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile. The multi-starrer whodunit is based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name. The film will star Branagh as sleuth Hercule Poirot, along with Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, Armie Hammer and Annette Bening amongst others.

Richa, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Shakeela biopic directed by Indrajit Lankesh and in Madam Chief Minister by Subhash Kapoor.

Follow @News18Movies for more