Ali Fazal Goes Back to School for Prassthanam
Actor Ali Fazal went back to his school here to shoot for a song and dance sequence with co-star Amyra Dastur for his upcoming film.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Lucknow: Actor Ali Fazal went back to his school here to shoot for a song and dance sequence with co-star Amyra Dastur for his upcoming film Prassthanam.
"Going back to school was a flood of emotions. For anyone their school and any educational system will bring back millions of memories. And to now go there as a working individual and to shoot there for a film is almost unreal," Ali said in a statement.
The actor added: "It was a great experience, the school hasn't changed at all. I loved every bit of La Martiniere, the Royal structure, the teachers, the culture it represented."
Prassthanam also stars Sanjay Dutt and Satyajeet Dubey. The film is directed by Indian-American director Deva Katta.
Ali will also be seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is a sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi, which released in 2016.
