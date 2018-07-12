GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ali Fazal Goes Back to School for Prassthanam

Actor Ali Fazal went back to his school here to shoot for a song and dance sequence with co-star Amyra Dastur for his upcoming film.

IANS

Updated:July 12, 2018, 4:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ali Fazal Goes Back to School for Prassthanam
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Lucknow: Actor Ali Fazal went back to his school here to shoot for a song and dance sequence with co-star Amyra Dastur for his upcoming film Prassthanam.

"Going back to school was a flood of emotions. For anyone their school and any educational system will bring back millions of memories. And to now go there as a working individual and to shoot there for a film is almost unreal," Ali said in a statement.

The actor added: "It was a great experience, the school hasn't changed at all. I loved every bit of La Martiniere, the Royal structure, the teachers, the culture it represented."

Prassthanam also stars Sanjay Dutt and Satyajeet Dubey. The film is directed by Indian-American director Deva Katta.

Ali will also be seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is a sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi, which released in 2016.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery