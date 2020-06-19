Ali Fazal Loses His Mother, Richa Chadha Remembers “the Voracious Reader and Feminist”

The year 2020 seems to be cursed badly. Along with the deadly pandemic, we have lost a lot of people this year, without even getting time to bid them proper goodbyes. Just days after mourning the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Ali Fazal lost his mother on June 17 due to health complications.
On the sad demise, his long-time partner Richa Chadha wrote an emotional note for Ali’s mother. Sharing a monochrome picture of the mother-son duo, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actress wrote, “Love at a dead-end is grief... RIP! nty, you left us yesterday... but you will always be around... I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time... a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover”.
She also promised to take care of her son. “Hope you find your peace... And I miss you already!”
The actress prayed this to be the last remembrance message of the year.
View this post on Instagram
Love at a dead-end is grief... RIP! Aunty, you left us yesterday... but you will always be around... I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time... a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover. I promise to take care of your son... hope you find your peace... And I miss you already ! Rest in peace Aunty, I am grateful that I got to know you! Ali , be brave. She wouldn’t have liked to see you sad ! 2020, this better be the last remembrance msg I write! . . . Rest in peace Aunty.
A lot of friends and colleagues came together to stand by Ali and Richa’s side in the moment of grief, including filmmaker Anubhav Sinha.
Ali also wrote a sweet eulogy for his mother. “There was too much pending and too much gone, too much to say and too much to see… but you n I know, this world wasn’t for you my love. Our secrets remain with Dr Who and his adventures in your diaries. The ones we wrote the ones we burnt”.
View this post on Instagram
Yeh chand tasweeron mein bayaan nahi ho paayega. Lekin tasweerein hee hain - kuchh andar kuchh idhar. Will never get closure with this woman. There was too much pending and too much gone, too much to say and too much to see.. but you n i know , this world wasnt for you my love. Our secrets remain with Dr Who and his adventures in your diaries. The ones we wrote the ones we burnt. So meri maa, meri kitaab meri jaan, tu upar ek ghar basaana.. and i know how amazingly you would do it up.. and so. now you can. Am putting this picture because this is one if those few where we was chillin oh so chillin. And she told me i could use this one on social media. And also said “zyaada gyaan mat baatna, they don’t want to listen to you ham”, Kuchh aur tasweerein daalta hoon. Dont mind doston. Yeh sab mein apne liye archive banaata hoon idhar.
Richa and Ali were all set to get married this year, however they postponed the plan due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Follow @News18Movies for more