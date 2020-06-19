Ali Fazal Loses His Mother, Richa Chadha Remembers “the Voracious Reader and Feminist”

The year 2020 seems to be cursed badly. Along with the deadly pandemic, we have lost a lot of people this year, without even getting time to bid them proper goodbyes. Just days after mourning the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Ali Fazal lost his mother on June 17 due to health complications.







On the sad demise, his long-time partner Richa Chadha wrote an emotional note for Ali’s mother. Sharing a monochrome picture of the mother-son duo, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actress wrote, “Love at a dead-end is grief... RIP! nty, you left us yesterday... but you will always be around... I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time... a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover”.







She also promised to take care of her son. “Hope you find your peace... And I miss you already!”







The actress prayed this to be the last remembrance message of the year.

A lot of friends and colleagues came together to stand by Ali and Richa’s side in the moment of grief, including filmmaker Anubhav Sinha.







Ali also wrote a sweet eulogy for his mother. “There was too much pending and too much gone, too much to say and too much to see… but you n I know, this world wasn’t for you my love. Our secrets remain with Dr Who and his adventures in your diaries. The ones we wrote the ones we burnt”.

Richa and Ali were all set to get married this year, however they postponed the plan due to the coronavirus lockdown.







