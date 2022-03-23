Ali Fazal Misses His Fukrey 3 Gang After Dropping Out of the Film, Shares Picture With the Cast

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal’s latest Instagram post is an ode to his 'Fukrey' co-stars. Although the actor has dropped out of the third instalment of the film due to his busy schedule, Fazal shared a picture with the team as he met them over lunch. The picture, first shared by Fazal’s former co-actor Pulkit Samrat, featured Varun Sharma, Kriti Kharbanda, Richa Chadha posing for the picture while dining at a restaurant.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform Fazal added in the caption, “Awhh man I miss you guys. Karo Karo. Shoot karo.”

Fazal’s partner Richa will be reprising the role of Bholi Panjaban, while Pulkit and Varun will be seen playing Hunny Hunny, Choocha. The movie will also star Manjot Singh, who plays Lali. The third instalment of the comedy series is already under production. Fazal, who played the role of Zafar in the Fukrey series, had to drop out at the last minute since he was swamped with filming schedules which included Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya.

Fazal also recently completed the shooting for another Hollywood project titled Kandahar. The Gerard Butler-starrer action movie was shot in Saudi Arabia. Produced by Thunder Road Films and Capstone, Kandahar is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who is known for directing Greenland, and Angel Has Fallen.

Fazal’s latest Hollywood release Death on the Nile came out in February. The movie starred Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright, and Emma Mackey, among others.

Fazal’s partner Richa has also been sharing some snapshots from the sets of Fukrey. Last week, the actress showed her virtual fans how the Holi celebration went on the set. The actress was seen with Pulkit, Manjot, and Varun along with the fellow cast of the movie.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Richa added in the caption, “Happy Holi from the Fukrey set!”

