Ali Fazal Misses Richa Chadha During Lockdown, Wants to Take Mumbai Police's Permission to go Meet Her

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding was supposed to happen this summer but was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Instead of getting married and living together, the lockdown has turned their relationship into a long distance one.

The couple live in Mumbai but away from each other. They indulge in virtual calling and had also shared a glimpse of the same on their Instagram pages. Now during an interaction with The Times of India, Ali revealed that he misses Richa immensely and wants to meet her.

Ali stated, "It's difficult to be quarantining separately from Richa, I thought I'll ask Mumbai police's permission, one of these days to go visit her."

On being asked about the wedding being postponed, the Mirzapur actor said, "It made us think. We thank our stars though because we were so unorganised and had not made the payments yet, so we got saved (laughs). We were so unplanned! It was a bit of a bummer but I look at it this way that the universe wanted us to celebrate it with everyone in the new world post this."

The actor's proposal to Richa was also an unplanned one. He randomly popped the question to Richa and was scared after that. "It happened so randomly. Honestly, I didn't even have a ring. I just thought it was the right moment, it was the best place on the planet and I thought I don't want to miss this chance. And I was so s**t scared, even though we had discussed it before. It was sweet. This is probably the first time I have spoken about this. No matter how close you are, that moment is always scary, right? The girl might say 'Sorry yaar... Ek minute rakhna zara' (laughs)," Ali told Zoom TV.

