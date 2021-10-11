Ali Fazal, Nakuul Mehta Take Dig at Ed-tech Company for Allegedly Pulling Out Shah Rukh Khan Ads

Shah Rukh Khan has received a volley of support from his industry colleagues and friends after it was reported that an ed-tech company, BYJU’S, hit pause on advertisements featuring the Bollywood superstar following his son Aryan Khan‘s arrest in the Mumbai drug bust case.

Actors Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani and Nakuul Mehta showed solidarity with Shah Rukh through their tweets and took sly digs at the company in question. Anjana tweeted, “Dear brands, @iamsrk’s popularity, reach and charm is irreplaceable, the value he brings to the table as King Khan is way above the tragedy he is currently facing… Don’t underestimate the power of the love his fans and admirers have for him across the globe and beyond."

Making a reference to Pink Floyd’s iconic song, Ali Fazal wrote, “By’e’ju… Another brick in the wall - playing out rather loudly in my headphones today." The lyrics go: “We don’t need no education…" His tweet was retweeted by actress Richa Chadha.

Sussanne Khan’s sister, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali tweeted, “Read something about some brand pulling out SRK ads. The Brand SRK is bigger than the brand that pulled out so too bad for that brand. More power to @iamsrk."

In a major setback, Shah Rukh’s son, Aryan Khan, was denied bail by a magistrate’s court on Friday in the Mumbai drug bust case. The next date for hearing his bail plea is scheduled for today. Aryan was among eight persons who were arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug raid on a cruise ship. Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan have stayed away from the media glare and avoided stepping out of their Bandra home, Mannat, since the time their son Aryan was apprehended in the drug seizure case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

