Ali Fazal Posts Romantic Poem to Wish Richa Chadha on Her Birthday

On Richa Chadha's birthday, boyfriend Ali Fazal posted some romantic lines to express his affection for her.

News18.com

Updated:December 18, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
Ali Fazal Posts Romantic Poem to Wish Richa Chadha on Her Birthday
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of their 2013 film Fukrey and made their relationship public when photos from the premiere of Ali's 2017 film Victoria and Abdul went viral. The two often make appearances on each other's social media pages and don't shy away from public display of affection.

The actor made some more display on affection on the occasion of Richa's birthday on Wednesday. He posted his favourite photo of the two of them together and wrote some romantic lines for the Inside Edge actress.

"One of my all time favourite photographs of life.. i miss . Arey Mohabbat. Happy Birthday..." Ali wrote in the caption, followed by the romantic poem.

One of my all time favourite photographs of life.. i miss . Arey Mohabbat. Happy Birthday. जन्म दिन मुबारक पार्ट्नर । दूरी भी अजीब चीज़ है - नई ख़ैर अजीब नहीं है , मैं कुछ पोएटिक लिखना चाह रहा था इस्स मौक़े पे। i guess , the photo says it all. Aur himmat bhi nahi hui. . @therichachadha . . “Yeh nahi jaanta kitna lamba hai safar.. Main shayad jaanta hoon kitna lamba hai safar. Kal bataaoonga. Tum milna . Waheen. Khaton ke teele pe . Kaagaz tumhaara hoga, kalam-dawaat meri, likhaayi tumhaari, chand bol mere, afsaane tumhaare, ghazlein meri, yeh silsila mera , yeh daastaan-e-मोहब्बत हमारी ! “ - M .

On Ali's birthday on October 15, the actor had also received a pleasant birthday wish from Richa. The actress made a video with a montage of selfies of the two, along with key highlights of his career, like a picture with Oscar winning actress and co-star Judi Dench and pictures from Oscar after-party attended by the two. The track Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye was also playing in the background. She had also accompanied the post with a heartwarming message.

Ali Fazal was last seen in Sanjay Dutt's production Prassthanam. He will be next seen in Death on the Nile with Gal Gadot and Letitia Wright amongst others. Richa, on the other hand, will be next seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwary's Panga with Kangana Ranaut. She will also be seen in Shakeela, a biopic of the famous South film actress.

