Ali Fazal Remembers Late Mother Uzma Saeed in Series of Throwback Pics

Ali Fazal's mother passed away on the morning of June 17 in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications. The actor had informed fans about his mother's demise through social media and had requested privacy for the family. Now, Ali remembers his late mother with a series of throwback pictures of the dear, departed soul.

I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020

In the caption to his post, Ali quoted his mother Uzma Saeed, as he wrote, "All our cups are dealt in different measures. Just drink your tea."

Earlier too, Ali had shared some pictures of his mother, as he remembered her. He added in the caption to his posts that he was making a personal archive on social media for his departed mother.

