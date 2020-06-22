Ali Fazal Remembers Late Mother Uzma Saeed in Series of Throwback Pics

Ali Fazal's mother passed away on the morning of June 17 in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications. The actor had informed fans about his mother's demise through social media and had requested privacy for the family. Now, Ali remembers his late mother with a series of throwback pictures of the dear, departed soul.
I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G— Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020
In the caption to his post, Ali quoted his mother Uzma Saeed, as he wrote, "All our cups are dealt in different measures. Just drink your tea."
View this post on Instagram
“ all our cups are dealt in different measures. Just drink your tea” - Uzma Saeed . . . . . The tribal mind almost never falls in line, but one must know how to manouvre and sift through the consciousness and the subconscious to arrive at coherence and some version of the human condition. Scarcity of thought is a rare feat, we want to be able to leap against the push of time and float in thoughtlessness to reach a profoundity that is mindful of its own misgivings. And then maybe, we may feel a little less mortal than most days. In other news , i must get back to the mint, the grind, the system until Polly puts another kettle on. Cheers to the unlearned. I present myself to you, a glimpse everyday i will chip away in the name of ‘ we buy you sell you buy we sell ‘ . Bank account number plz. Lift the right leg and raise an eyebrow per favor. Cheeeeeeeeeeez
Earlier too, Ali had shared some pictures of his mother, as he remembered her. He added in the caption to his posts that he was making a personal archive on social media for his departed mother.
View this post on Instagram
An artist Picks up the pencil after 10 years . She scribbles. Something breathes. She puts the pencil down. She gets up and leaves. She said “ it is indeed a perplexing principle of the world - we meet to depart” - Again doston maaf karna, main yeh photos apne liye daal raha hoon. You dont have to leave comments and messages. Love to all. And i mean each n every message .
View this post on Instagram
Yeh chand tasweeron mein bayaan nahi ho paayega. Lekin tasweerein hee hain - kuchh andar kuchh idhar. Will never get closure with this woman. There was too much pending and too much gone, too much to say and too much to see.. but you n i know , this world wasnt for you my love. Our secrets remain with Dr Who and his adventures in your diaries. The ones we wrote the ones we burnt. So meri maa, meri kitaab meri jaan, tu upar ek ghar basaana.. and i know how amazingly you would do it up.. and so. now you can. Am putting this picture because this is one if those few where we was chillin oh so chillin. And she told me i could use this one on social media. And also said “zyaada gyaan mat baatna, they don’t want to listen to you ham”, Kuchh aur tasweerein daalta hoon. Dont mind doston. Yeh sab mein apne liye archive banaata hoon idhar.
Follow @News18Movies for more