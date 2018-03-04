GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha Attend Pre-Oscars Party

Ali on Sunday took to Instagram and shared a photograph of himself with Richa.

Sameeksha | IANS@s_dandriyal

Updated:March 4, 2018, 1:28 PM IST
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha Attend Pre-Oscars Party
Image: Hardly Anonymous Communications

Los Angeles: Actor Ali Fazal and his girlfriend and actress Richa Chadha attended the pre-Oscar WME party here.

Ali on Sunday took to Instagram and shared a photograph of himself with Richa.

"Okay, I swear I didn't plan this photo... haha. But Jack Dawson aka Leo seems to have photobombed this selfie. Spot if you can, but besides the little crowd, it was an honour to be present at the WME Party last night (Saturday) with greats in the room," he wrote alongside the image.

Ok i swear i didnt plan this photo... hahahahahahahahah... but Jack Dawson aka Leo seems to have photobombed this selfie.. spot if you can.. but besides the little crowd, it was an honour to be present at the WME Party last night.. with greats in the room.. congratulated Mr Adrian brody on his wonderful performance in PeakyBlinders, Stared back at Drake because , arey woh richa ko taak raha thha.. toh maine bhi ghoora. And i guess the reason i was so phaila hua was because it was home territory - my agency throwing the pre oscar party last night. I think all the hip hop crowd was there fo sure. Wait, pharrel was missing .. he got to play holi elsewhere. 😜😜😜😜 . . . . . . #victoriaandabdul #oscars2018 #oscars #oscars90 #academy #awards #nomination #PreOscar #life #allstar #universalstudios #keanureeves #halleberry #usher #blackpanther #garyoldman #cast #newsroom #tobymaguire #spiderman #peakyblinders

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) on



Ali also quipped that he stared back at rapper Drake because he was looking at Richa.

"Congratulated Mr Adrian Brody on his wonderful performance in 'Peaky Blinders', stared back at Drake because 'arey woh Richa ko taak raha tha toh maine bhi ghoora (he was staring at Richa so, even I stared back).

"And I guess the reason I was so phaila hua (spread out) was because it was home territory - my agency throwing the pre-Oscar party last night. I think all the hip-hop crowd was there for sure. Wait, Pharrell was missing. He got to play Holi elsewhere," he added.

Ali had earlier refuted reports claiming that he will be attending the forthcoming 90th Academy Awards ceremony with Richa. He said he won't be there in person, but will be "gunning" for his Oscar-nominated film "Victoria & Abdul".

"Victoria & Abdul" is in contention to win an Oscar in two categories -- Best Costume Design and Make-up and Hairstyling.

Helmed by Stephen Frears, "Victoria & Abdul" is based on a novel by Shrabani Basu. It revolves around the relationship shared by Queen Victoria and Abdul, who was a munshi in her government. It also shows his journey on how he became one of the most powerful figures in the court.

The role of the queen is played by Dench, and Abdul is essayed by Ali. The Oscar awards ceremony will be held on Sunday.

