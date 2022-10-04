Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha Make First Public Appearance After Wedding At Mumbai Reception; See Pics

Newlywed couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha made their first public appearance after their wedding on Tuesday. The couple hosted a wedding reception for their friends in Mumbai. Before diving into the celebrations. Ali and Richa made their way to the red carpet of the reception and posed for the cameras.

The new bride was seen wearing a colourful gown on the occasion while Ali looked dapper in a suit featuring a long coat. The couple posed hand-in-hand and also shared a hearty moment with the paparazzi.

Ali and Richa held their wedding ceremonies in New Delhi and Lucknow. The couple’s spokesperson revealed that Ali and Richa have been married for one and a half years now.

“This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement. They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now doing a final event with a reception tonight in Mumbai. They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lucknowi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage. The clothes too were designed with special touches being added trough heirloom jewellery and custom made trousseau including a saree custom made to reflect their love story,” the statement read.

The couple is said to have been dating since 2015. They confirmed their relationship status in 2017 when the 3 Idiots actor posted a selfie with Richa Chadha on Instagram and captioned it, “Hai toh hai.” Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared screen space together in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. They also made brief appearances in Netflix’s Call My Agent: Bollywood.

