Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha Spark Marriage Rumours With Mehendi Picture

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have sparked marriage rumours after Ali posted a picture of Richa with mehendi. As soon as he posted the picture, the comment section was filled with fans asking if they have tied the knot.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Mohabbat. With doodle mehendi." Ali has often called the Madam Chief Minister actress ‘Mohabbat’ on Instagram posts.

Esha Gupta commented with a heart emoji, whereas his Prassthanam co-star Amayra Dastur wrote, “Omg.Omg.Omggggggg." A fan also asked, “@alifazal9 Bhaii nikaah to nhii kar liya naaa (brother, did you get married?).”

Richa and Ali were slated to get married in April 2020 but had to delay their wedding due to Covid-19. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Richa had said that they would be pushing their wedding to 2021. “So, it is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend. Let’s see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, maybe early next year,” she said.

The couple had originally planned to host the ceremonies in three cities, Lucknow, Delhi and Mumbai. The former cities are Ali and Richa’s hometowns respectively. They had planned their wedding for the benefit of their guests.

On the work front, Richa will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. Ali will be next seen in Kenneth Branagh’s Death On the Nile. The multi-starrer whodunnit is based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name.

