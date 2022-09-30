Ali Fazal- Richa Chadha Wedding: Couple Shares First Pics From Celebrations in Delhi; See Post

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding festivities have begun. In a note that the duo shared yesterday on their Instagram, they revealed that they had formalized their union two years ago, but had to put a pause on their celebrations because of the pandemic. They have finally begun the celebrations with family and friends in Delhi. Now, the first pictures of the couple are out.

Richa Chadha took to her Instagram to share the pictures. The duo looks adorably in love. The first images are a testimony that they are just love struck. Richa Chadha looks resplendent in a custom made outfit by Rahul Mishra, while Ali Fazal chose an angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. Captioning the pictures, Richa used the hashtag RiAli, and wrote, ‘Mohabbat Mubarak’. See the post here:

Gauahar Khan commented and wrote, “Bohat mubarakabad ❤️”. Akriti Kakkar wrote, “Love you both ❤❤️️” while Cyrus Sahukar and Tahira Kashyap reacted with heart emojis. Siddharth wrote, ” Congratulations lovelies. All the love in the world for you two for always. ❤️❤️” Many like Satyadeep Mishra and Gul Panag commented ‘congratulations’.

A day back, Richa and Ali jointly shared an audio statement in which the former said, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love.”

The couple would be having a formal wedding ceremony later today. They will be hosting a reception in Mumbai later, where many Bollywood and Hollywood stars are expected to be seen in attendance.

