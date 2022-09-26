Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha Wedding: Judi Dench, Gerard Butler to Attend the Wedding? Here’s What We Know

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding is now only days away as the actors are soon set to jet off to Delhi to begin their celebrations. The buzz is that those invited to the Mumbai reception include Ali Fazal’s co-actors and friends from Hollywood too.

Ali’s co-actor from Victoria and Abdul legendary Dame Judi Dench has been invited and so has Gerard Butler who Ali Co-stars with in his upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar. Amongst others, Ali has also invited important production people from Hollywood and even the cast of spy thriller series Tehran are on the guest list too.

Richa and Ali’s wedding have already been making a lot of buzz. The couple have jointly decided to put in efforts with the help of their teams who are planning their wedding to have an attempt to make their wedding more environmentally conscious and ecofriendly. They also focusing on reducing food wastage at all of their wedding functions by curating food experiences that are more sustainable and have experts who are known for such experiences.

Moreover, unlike most celeb weddings, Richa and Ali are skipping the no-phone policy. The reason for that is that they want the mood of the functions to be fun and want their guests to be at maximum ease. Their invite also stated that “Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real time.”

Richa Chadha had confirmed to News18 Showsha earlier this year that they will be tying the knot in 2022 itself. She had said, “I think shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We’re very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about Covid and want to be responsible,” she said, adding, “We don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year.”

The wedding celebrations are expected to start within days from now in Delhi, on September 30th, and will finally conclude on 4th October in Mumbai.

