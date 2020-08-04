Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's Marriage Pushed to 2021

Bollywood fans are eagerly waiting to get the news about the most-awaited celebrity weddings. A few of these include Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha. While it was confirmed earlier that Ali and Richa were to get married in April 2020, the due date was later delayed due to the coronavirus spread. As it stands now, the couple's marriage has been further pushed to 2021.

Ali had proposed Richa in a romantic way during their Maldives getaway earlier this year. All plans were in place and arrangements made for couple's marriage festivities in Mumbai, Lucknow and New Delhi, by this year's end. However, a news report has confirmed their wedding is postponed to an unspecified date in 2021 as there is still no availability of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Richa said in the matter, "So, it is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend.”

Ali and Richa became friends while shooting together in 2012 for Fukrey. They came close and started dating in 2015. However, the relationship was under the wraps till 2017 when the lovebirds decided to make it public. Now, they are finally set to take the big leap.

Richa was last seen on the big screen in Panga with Kangana Ranaut and Neena Gupta. The sports-drama movie was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. On the other hand, Ali's Mirzapur 2 is highly anticipated and will soon announce a date of release on Amazon Prime Video.