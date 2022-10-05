Ali Fazal Screams As He and Richa Struggle To Cut Their Wedding Reception Cake, Take Help From Others; Watch

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are now ‘Mr and Mrs’. They recently tied the knot and hosted a reception party in Mumbai on Tuesday night. It was a star-studded event with several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Mini Mathur, Esha Gupta, Tabu and Kalki Koechlin among others in attendance. While several pictures and videos from RiAli’s wedding reception are now going viral on social media, there’s a video that has caught everyone’s attention.

A video of cake cutting ceremony from Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding reception has surfaced on social media. In the clip, a three-tier grey colour cake, decorated with white and purple flowers can be seen. While the cake looks mouthwatering, the newlywed couple can be seen struggling to cut it. Ali can be seen screaming out loud as he and Richa hold the knife and try hard to cut the cake. Later in the video, a couple of more people can be seen helping the duo to cut the cake.

For the reception, Richa Chadha wore a colourful gown and looked gorgeous. On the other hand, Ali looked dapper in a suit featuring a long coat. Earlier, the couple posed for the paparazzi as they arrived at the venue. They were seen holding hands and flaunting their million-dollar smiles. They also distributed sweets to shutterbugs.

Meanwhile, recently it was revealed that Richa and Ali have been legally married for over two years. “This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement. They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now doing a final event with a reception tonight in Mumbai,” the statement issued by their spokesperson read.

