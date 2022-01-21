Ali Fazal Shares Post-Pack-Up Party Glimpses With Team Kandahar

Ali Fazal has been sharing updates from the Middle East where he recently wrapped up the shooting for his next Hollywood project Kandahar. In his latest Instagram Stories, Fazal shared how he celebrated the post-pack-up party with the cast and crew of Kandahar. On Thursday, Fazal shared a picture where he was all smiles among the Kandahar team. The movie is directed by Ric Roman Waugh and also stars Gerard Butler in the lead role.

Fazal also shared his experience of taking a swanky ride as he got onto a flight waiting for him on the tarmac.

Fazal recently visited the holy site of Mecca and Medina and shared a glimpse of his journey on Instagram. The actor shared an Instagram Reel on Thursday in which he was seen sharing a shot from the holy site of Islam. Fazal visited the site after finishing the shooting for his upcoming film Kandahar.

The Instagram Reel offered his followers a view of the shrine. Fazal shared the video on the social media platform with the song Raheemun Aleemun playing in the background. The caption accompanying the Reel read, “To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed I think in many ways. I like to think at least. This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me, maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out.”

The actor who has worked in movies like Fukrey, Victoria and Abdul, and the upcoming Death on the Nile, lost his mother back in 2020.

Sharing his experience of visiting the religious sites, Fazal added, “But I prayed and I prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many. And guess what? There's even more love to give and get. So sit tight you’all.. I just pumped some serious love at you. For all the atheists, consider this one big meditation that just won't go wrong. Too many energies at play. Way too many. Gaana sahi lagayaa hai kuchh bhi bolo. (I have added the right song no matter what you say).”

Commenting on the post, Fazal’s partner and actor Richa Chadha wrote, “So beautiful. So glad you got to go. Blessed be Ali, you're God's child and thank you for the prayers. A lot of healing is needed.” Actress Archana Puran Singh also wrote in the comments, “Beautiful Ali.”

