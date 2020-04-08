Ali Fazal Shares Video Addressing Islamophobia with Poem Remembering Muslim Icons

Actor Ali Fazal has shared a video on Instagram, which talks about communal harmony and Islamophobia. The video is conceptualised by Nasir Khan, who has also given the voice-over for it. The poem has been written by Nikhil Sachan.

The video narrates the story of a man talking about his friend who was fond of movie stars Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan, but was scared of going into a "Muslim area". "My friend used to say that the ideas of communal unity sound good only in theory," says the voice-over.

The voiceover uses that man as a hypothetical example to illustrate how icons like former President APJ Abdul Kalam, cricketers Aazharuddin, Irfan Pathan and Zaheer Khan, have inspired people. "Woh unse nahi darrta tha, bas Musalmaano se darrta tha (He wasn't scared of them, he was just scared of Muslims)."

The video also mentions actresses like Madhubala, Nargis and Waheeda Rehman, saying his friend was a fan of them. "He wasn't scared of them, but was scared of Muslims." The video also remembers artists like singer Mohd Rafi, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and shehnai legend Bismillah Khan.

Ali posted that he had hesitated before sharing the video, but finally did it. "Teen dafa post ka button dabaane se pehle ruka. Shayad isiliye chauhti baar dabaana pada..." The video has been reposted by actors like Vikrant Massey and Aparshakti Khurana.

