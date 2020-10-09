Ali Fazal Strongly Reacts to 'Boycott Mirzapur 2' Tweets, 'Are We at the mercy of a Trend?'

After the trailer of season 2 of popular web series Mirzapur released earlier this week, a section of people on Twitter started calling for its boycott. Soon it became one of the trending topics on micro-blogging site, Twitter, with hundreds and thousands tweeting 'Boycott Mirzapur 2'.

Now, days after, Ali Fazal who plays Guddu Bhaiyya, one of the prime characters in the web show strongly condemned the trends. Talking to Times Now Digital he said, “We have to decide what is the bar we are setting. Are we at the mercy of a trend? No! I don’t look at art in that way. Are we at the mercy of one app that decides who will watch our show and who will not? No, I think this has really gone down. I mean if you are really talking about trends, I never saw any trends related to farmers – there have been protests everywhere across our country. But I wouldn’t say that it’s not an important story, it’s the most important story. Pandemic suddenly has become the last story on everybody’s mind. It’s not trending anymore but it’s still supposed to be the biggest problem that we are facing. I hope the people rise above that.”

Apparently, the trend began due to Ali Fazal's take on the nationwide anti CAA protests that started in December last year. Fazal's tweets supporting the protest and the cause did not sit well with a large section of Twitter users. Several tweets of Fazal supporting the protests were dug up and netizens accused him of inciting violence.

The netizens have taken most offense to a particular tweet where the actor had apparently used his character Guddu’s dialogue from Mirzapur. It read, “Suru majboori mein kiye thhey, ab maja aa raha hai!” Whereas, Farhan Akhtar is being called out for taking part in anti-CAA protests.

Along with actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Shekhar Gaur, the new season will also have additions like Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar. Mirzapur season 2 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.