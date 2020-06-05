Ali Fazal Suits Up, Richa Chadha Finds Him 'Hawt'

Actor Ali Fazal shared a photograph of himself all suited up, as he is missing his suits. Actress Richa Chadha couldn't stop gushing, and she called him "hawt".

Ali took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself in a chequered blazer and black shirt, paired with sunglasses.

"Sorry am just missing my suits!! Aaj koi gyaan nahi. Cyclone se bach gaye. Love to all. But to myself 1st. Jao . Ab. Mwaaaaaaa," he captioned the image.

Richa took to the comment section and wrote: "Hawt".

Recently, fans of Richa and Ali donated personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to rural hospitals in Amravati.

He took to Instagram to thank his fans.

"I want to thank everyone who contributed here to make this happen. Thanks to all you generous people! Many of whom were my friends and fans . I am glad we could be of some help. I know its not enough, and the work needs to keep going. This year is bads**t crazy, as we all prep for the cyclone hit today, I just want to say, be strong and let's face this too.. we will need more hands," Ali wrote.

Richa and Ali planned to tie the knot in April, but they had to postpone their wedding due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The two actors, who worked together in the Fukrey films, have been dating for over four years. In February, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

