Ali Fazal Supports Fiancée Richa Chadha After Actress Initiates Legal Action Against Payal Ghosh in MeToo Row

Richa Chadha on Monday informed that she has initiated “appropriate” legal action after her name was dragged in a “defamatory” manner by actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Chadha's lawyer's statements came after Ghosh in a video released to ABN Telugu, claimed that there were other female artistes who got intimate with the filmmaker, including Chadha.

Now, Chadha's fiance, Ali Fazal has come out in support of the actress sharing a lengthy post on Instagram. In his post, he mentioned he's proud of Chadha and how the actress stood up for "women who’ve lost their voices within the many patriarchal set ups".

“My love, you, who has stood up for women time and time again, today had to go through this ordeal. And yet, you come out strong as ever. My partner , your resilience, your kindness, and empathy have touched many people, and i have had the fortune of being witness to that over the time ive known you . The battles you’ve fought to create an equal society which isnt fractured by hate . And within that to be able to champion women all along ... and keep your art at par with the best, takes courage and nerves of steel. I am so proud of you because i know you wont stop standing up for those in need, specially women who’ve lost their voices within the many patriarchal set ups we face today the world over,” he wrote sharing Richa's statements.

“I believe every voice must be heard. I believe in dissent. But I also believe in the power of truth and justice. They indeed prevail. I believe in using our right to speak up but with utmost responsibility. I believe that we as a society need to empower our women so that their fearless voices echo in all its glory and yet with care and gentleness. I say this today, not because you’re my partner but because people like you make the world a better place and we need you. . Love you . With you. Always,” he added.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

On Saturday, Ghosh took to Twitter, claiming that the “Gangs of Wasseypur” director was sexually inappropriate towards her, an allegation Kashyap called “baseless”. Dismissing the allegations on Sunday, Kashyap called Ghosh’s claim an attempt to “silence” him for his outspoken views. The director found support in his industry friends, including Hansal Mehta, Taapse Pannu, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub as well as former wives, film editor Aarti Bajaj and actor Kalki Koechlin who credited him for creating safe work space for women.