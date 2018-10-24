English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ali Fazal Teams up with Pradeep Sarkar for 'Arranged Marriage'
Arranged Marriage is a modern day love story set in Kolkata.
File photo of Ali Fazal.
Loading...
Mumbai: Actor Ali Fazal has been roped in as the main lead for director-writer Pradeep Sarkar's next "Arranged Marriage".
"Arranged Marriage" is an unique modern day love story set in Kolkata, read a statement.
"It's a twisted tale between the couple and has its own complexities that will be beautifully explored by Pradeep sir on a larger canvas. We have just begun filming," Ali said.
"Set in 2018, it touches upon some very essential phases of love, relationships, families that are involved in the marriage...," he added.
Ali, who will also be seen in the web series "Mirzapur", said it's an honour and privilege for him to work with the filmmaker "who has given such powerful and meaningful cinema and has worked with some of the best talents of Indian cinema".
"Arranged Marriage" is an unique modern day love story set in Kolkata, read a statement.
"It's a twisted tale between the couple and has its own complexities that will be beautifully explored by Pradeep sir on a larger canvas. We have just begun filming," Ali said.
"Set in 2018, it touches upon some very essential phases of love, relationships, families that are involved in the marriage...," he added.
Ali, who will also be seen in the web series "Mirzapur", said it's an honour and privilege for him to work with the filmmaker "who has given such powerful and meaningful cinema and has worked with some of the best talents of Indian cinema".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Peace Out, Seoul: South Korea says It will Arrest Citizens who Smoke Pot in Canada
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Live: Top 5 Gadgets You Can Buy
- Pixelgate? Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Reliability Issues Just Don’t Seem to Stop
- Smart Assistant Technology Puts F1 Fans' Fingers on the Pulse
- Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion, Reveals He Has Leukemia Again; Relinquishes Title
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...