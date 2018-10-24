Ali Fazal Teams up with Pradeep Sarkar for 'Arranged Marriage'

Actor Ali Fazal has been roped in as the main lead for director-writer Pradeep Sarkar's next "Arranged Marriage"."Arranged Marriage" is an unique modern day love story set in Kolkata, read a statement."It's a twisted tale between the couple and has its own complexities that will be beautifully explored by Pradeep sir on a larger canvas. We have just begun filming," Ali said."Set in 2018, it touches upon some very essential phases of love, relationships, families that are involved in the marriage...," he added.Ali, who will also be seen in the web series "Mirzapur", said it's an honour and privilege for him to work with the filmmaker "who has given such powerful and meaningful cinema and has worked with some of the best talents of Indian cinema".