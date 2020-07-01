Ali Fazal Proposed Marriage to Richa Chadha Then Took a 10-Minute Nap

Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha were all set to tie the knot in May this year. Their plans however got postponed as the coronavirus lockdown was put in place.

The way in which Ali proposed Richa for marriage was also dreamy. For the unversed, the Fukrey actor had popped the big question to his lady love on a romantic dinner at an island in the Maldives.

Giving an insight about the moment, Richa told Pinkvilla, "He had planned a romantic dinner on a small, secluded island at the Maldives. I thought it was for my birthday—I didn’t suspect a thing. We had finished eating and were sipping on champagne when Ali, being his spontaneous self, asked me to marry him. He didn’t go down on his knee nor did he have a ring, but that’s all right. After that he took a ten-minute long nap on the sand—I think it was because he may have been stressed about the proposal."

The much-in-love couple since the beginning had invested quality time with each other. Their tastes in things were also quite similar. But, what many would not know is the fact that the actor took a period of three months to say ‘I love you too’ to his wife-to-be.

Sharing the story behind how she knew that the Victoria actor was her man, Richa said, "We were at my house watching Chaplin, the 1992 British-American biographical comedy-drama film starring Robert Downey Jr. I was happy to see him enjoy the movie and was grateful to have found someone with similar tastes. That is when I said, “This is really sweet, I love you” to him. It took him three months to say I love you back to me”.

The couple had met first for a Bollywood film titled Fukrey. In the film, Richa played the role of Bholi Punjaban while Ali essayed Zafar’s character. Apart from them, the other important roles in the comedy movie were played by Manjot Singh, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma among others.

