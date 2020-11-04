Ali Fazal was Initially Offered Divyenndu's Role in Mirzapur But He Made an 'Excuse'

Actor Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Guddu Pandit in the popular web-series Mirzapur revealed that he was first offered a different role in the crime series, streaming on Amazon Prime Original. The actor said that he had to make an excuse to pass the role because he wanted to play Guddu in the show instead.

Talking to Filmfare, Ali said, “I was stuck on Guddu. I was offered another part initially. I think it was Munna’s part, which Divyenndu has done. At that time, I was so invested in Guddu because I felt like there was so much I could bring to it.”

“I really like parts that are unpredictable to me. If I can figure out the entire journey in my head, then it’s no fun. There won’t be any team work because I am not the only person. So I made an excuse. I said I don’t have dates, something has come up. So I left. Then I got a call back later saying that we want to see, let’s try this,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mirzapur recently returned for a second season with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Isha Talwar among others playing pivotal roles. Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Abhishek Banerjee among others were a part of season one. The web-series streams on Amazon Prime.