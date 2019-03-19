English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ali Fazal: We Don't Really Get Bona Fide Love Stories Like Milan Talkies Anymore
Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Milan Talkies released on March 15.
Actors Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath on the poster of Milan Talkies. (Image: Ali Fazal/Instagram)
It is a happy co-incidence that actor Ali Fazal has done his first full-fledged romantic film Milan Talkies right when his own love story with actress Richa Chadha unfolds.
Ali, who is currently looking at the second season of his successful digital series Mirzapur, admits that being in love does make celluloid love more interesting.
"I am sure it affects the way you look at love. How can it not? But more than my own feelings, I relied on my director Tigmanshu Dhulia to guide me through the conventions of love in Milan Talkies
Ali rues the scarcity of love stories on celluloid. "We don't really get bona fide love stories like Milan Talkies anymore. Here all the conventions of filmy love are employed. And yet there is a refreshing attitude to love in this film."
The couple in Milan TalkiesMilan Talkies
"It's not something we did in the film to shock or titillate the audience. This is how young people speak and feel. Sex is an organic part of a relationship today and we wanted it that way in the film."
Ali gives all credit to his co-star, Shraddha Srinath for the credible romance that's woven into the film. "We can't show young people just looking and smiling coyly at one another. Social attitudes to relationships and sex have changed. Cinema must reflect that change. Shraddha is a terrific actress and a fine co-star to work with."
Ali has his hands full this year. "I've the second season of Mirzapur. I don't mind giving three months of my life to it. The impact has been tremendous. The reach of the series is staggering. I also have a new film with Saif Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh which I'm looking forward to.
"There are some other projects that I am on the verge of signing. There is no shortage of work or time. You just need to be at the right place at the right time."
