Ali Fazal Wears Batman Mask as He Steps Out to Help Underprivileged in Mumbai During Lockdown

Actor Ali Fazal stepped out amid the coronavirus lockdown to help underprivileged people in Mumbai. New thing is, he dressed up as Batman before he ventured for the noble cause.

Read: No Donation is Too Small: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Donate to UNICEF, PM Cares Funds

Ali shared a small video clip on social media as he drove his car. He was seen wearing a Batman mask and a protective breathing mask over it to keep himself safe during the virus spread. Ali was seen enjoying the tunes of classic Bollywood song Raah Mein Unse Mulaqat Ho Gayi, as he also urged people to help the needy in these difficult times.

Read: One Should Come Out As A Better Version Of Themselves After Lockdown: Aparshakti Khurana

Ali captioned his post as: "Jisse darte thhey wohi baat ho gayi!!!! Aahh haa haa haaaaahaaaaaaa...... couldn’t muster up the courage to face the wrath outside. Called up the DCs to help out. We’ve collected some stuff to send to vile parle. Near number 5 petrol pump there are a lot of people in desperate need for food. Music is mine. Any others out there??? Keep doing the work. Chhota bada doesn’t matter (sic)."

Follow @News18Movies for more