Ali Fazal Wishes Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman, She Responds with 'Thank You, Miss You'

Actor Ali Fazal shot with Hollywood star Gal Gadot for Death on the Nile in London last year, and seem to have struck up quite a friendship. The actors are yet to reunite for the film's promotions, but are staying in touch via social media.

When Gadot announced the release of her film Wonder Woman 1984, Ali was quick to send over his best wishes. He tweeted, "Best of luck Gal . Its going to be great . Everyones lookin forward to this (sic)". Gadot, on her part, replied, "thank you. miss you!"

Best of luck Gal . Its going to be great . Everyones lookin forward to this . . https://t.co/GMeV7MGOw4 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 19, 2020

Some weeks ago, Ali had posted some still from Death on the Nile, featuring Gadot.

In an unprecedented move, Warner Bros has decided to release its superhero tentpole 'Wonder Woman 1984' both theatrically and on the streaming platform HBO Max on the same day. The much-awaited movie, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the lead, will debut in US theatres on December 25 and the same day it will also premiere on HBO Max.

The DC film was originally scheduled to open on June 5 but was postponed to August 14 and later to December due to the coronavirus pandemic. It reunites Gadot with Jenkins and co-star Chris Pine after their successful outing with 2017’s 'Wonder Woman'.