Ali Fazal's Character Poster Revealed from Kenneth Branagh's Crime Thriller Death on the Nile

After a long wait, the creators of Death On The Nile have finally released the first-ever character poster of our very own Ali Fazal. Ali, who plays Cousin Andrew Katchadourian, one of the suspects in this whodunnit murder mystery, is one of the film’s prominent cast members. Ali Fazal will be seen in this film, based on Agatha Christie’s best-seller of the same name, after delivering breakthrough performances in Hollywood.

Fazal took to social media to share the first poster of his character, which shows him looking suave in old Hollywood style from the 1930s with a dapper moustached look.

Kenneth Branagh, the actor and director, directs Death On The Nile. Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Rose Leslie, Letita Wright, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, and Kenneth Branagh reprising the role of famous spy Hercule Poirot round out the stellar cast. The film is being produced by 20th Century Fox and will be released on February 11th, 2022.

To mark the occasion of the release of Death on the Nile, new character posters and a new look at the murder mystery have been released. The new posters and trailer give us a closer look at the film’s stacked cast, which includes many iconic actors dressed in deliciously vintage costumes.

The new Death on the Nile film is a sequel to Kenneth Branagh’s 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express, which, like Death on the Nile, is an adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel. Both films center on Christie’s beloved character, Hercule Poirot, a Belgian sleuth who frequently finds himself in the middle of mysterious murders. At the end of the film, Death on the Nile was teased.

Sharing the post, Ali Fazal’s girlfriend, actress Richa Chadha, praised the actor and wrote, “and BOOM! Heart full of pride so so so well done Ali (sic)."

and BOOM! Heart full of pride❣️so so so well done Ali https://t.co/ywjxI4FKqG— RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 11, 2022

Actress Taapsee Pannu also shared the post on Twitter. She wrote, “Yaar tu bohot proud feel karvaata hai maza aa gaya ! @alifazal9 (sic)."

Yaar tu bohot proud feel karvaata hai maza aa gaya ! @alifazal9 https://t.co/2NJFc3RXZv— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 12, 2022

Death on the Nile premieres exclusively in theaters on February 11.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.