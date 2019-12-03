Ali Fazal's First Look From Kenneth Branagh's Death On The Nile Revealed

Actor Ali Fazal has done some really good work, both in India and abroad. From Furious 7 to Victoria and Abdul, the actor has established himself as one of the talented Indian actors carving their niche in Hollywood. He will be next seen in Kenneth Branagh's Death On The Nile, a screen adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery. The first look of Ali Zafar from the film was recently revealed where he looks suave in a trench coat, and pencil moustache.

A source close to the project revealed Ali's preparation for the role. “The actor who was earlier sporting a prominent facial fuzz has shaved off his beard. His look for the last month has been with a pencil moustache. Ali is the kind of actor who believes in sinking his teeth into his character completely. Because of the representation of Indians in movies, Ali is extremely particular about his look in films he does internationally. He categorically picks parts where acting is a priority over the race of his character," said the source.

"For the longest time, Indian actors in the West had a stereotypical imagery, and Ali is cautious to not allow his characters to suffer from similar issues. He is imbibing the traits of his character, taking it a step ahead of what the script had. He even started reading the original material at the start of the shoot, keeping the script as his bible all along,” the source added.

Kenneth Branagh will be playing the sleuth Hercule Poirot in the film. Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and Russell Brand will be playing pivotal roles in the film. What role Ali Fazal will play in the film has not been revealed yet as it will be a surprise.

The film will release on October 9, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.