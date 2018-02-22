English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ali Fazal's Lady Love Richa Chadha To Accompany Him to Oscar Awards 2018
The actor will be accompanied by fellow actor and girlfriend Richa Chadha. Ali and Richa have always shown immense support for each other’s work and they dedicatedly give due credits for the same.
Image: Hardly Anonymous Communications
Ali Fazal is all set to make an appearance at the Oscar Awards this year with the team of Victoria and Abdul. The film has been nominated in Makeup-Hairstyling and Costume Design categories for its Victorian touch and cross-cultural set-up.
The actor will be accompanied by fellow actor and girlfriend Richa Chadha. Ali and Richa have always shown immense support for each other’s work and they dedicatedly give due credits for the same. Along with attending the grand ceremony, the two have also scheduled meetings with International filmmakers for their prospective projects.
Ali will join the Dame Judi Dench and all eyes will be on Richa as well as we hear that she has opted for a gown by a French designer for the occasion. The charming couple will be a vision in sight as they walk down hand in hand on the red carpet this year.
| Edited by: Sameeksha
