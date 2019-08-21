Ali Fazal's Look in Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam Revealed, See Pic
Ali Fazal play the role of Sanjay Dutt's son Ayush Baldev Singh in 'Prasthanam.'
Image of Ali Fazal, courtesy of Twitter
Following the release of the first look poster of Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam on August 16, starring the actor himself, along with family members being played by Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, and Satyajeet Dubey, makers of the film have now released the character poster for Ali Faizal.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, the actor shared his first look for the film, alongside the caption, "Meet Ayush Baldev Singh, the heir! Will he find his legacy or his family? This comes first. Find out soon.."
Meet Ayush Baldev Singh, the heir! Will he find his legacy or his family? Which comes first. Find out soon.. #1MonthToPrasthanam #prasthanam @duttsanjay @maanayata_dutt @satyajeet_dubey @mkoirala @bindasbhidu pic.twitter.com/1vh2Fs52xR— Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) August 20, 2019
Sanjay, who is producing the film himself, will see Ali play the role of Sanjay's son Ayush Baldev Singh. Prasthanam will see Sanjay play an ambitious and shrewd political leader Baldev Pratap Singh. The actor’s look in the teaser shows him sporting a black ethnic ensemble, red tilak and a gold chain, reminiscent of his 1999 film Vaastav, in which he played the role of a gangster.
Notably, Prasthanam is an official Hindi remake of the 2010 Telegu film of the same name. The teaser for the film was released on July 29, Sanjay Dutt's birthday. Notably, the film will also see Sanjay and Manisha share screen space after a long time. They had earlier worked in films like Sanam, Kartoos, Achanak, Khauf, and Mehbooba.
