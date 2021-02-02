Ali Fazal’s Look in Upcoming Web Series X-Ray is Inspired by John Wick

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal seems to have a busy year ahead as he has some interesting projects lined up in his kitty. He will be next seen in Netflix series X-Ray. The series is directed by veteran filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee. While the details of the series are kept secret, a picture of him from the series has grabbed the attention. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning a dapper suit with a loose tie and long hair which is believed to be inspired from hit series John Wick. The new series is being shot in Aurangabad.

A report published by Koimoi stated the same as it reveals that Ali was snapped by his fans while he was going back to his vanity van.

A source close to the actor told the portal that it was a tight schedule and Ali’s character is very interesting in the series, however, he refused to reveal anything about the series as he said that anything about the story itself will be a spoiler. The source was further quoted by the portal as saying, “The look itself is intriguing and one can’t miss him in the John Wick look,” and added that the series will be released on a major OTT platform by the end of this year. The series will be based on Satyajit Ray's short stories.

Meanwhile, Ali will also be seen in Fukrey 3 for which he already started shooting. The film will also feature Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. Director of the comedy-drama, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba announced the third instalment of Fukrey franchise in September last year. He also has Death on the Nile in his kitty. There is also a buzz about Mirzapur season 3 to be released by 2022.