Ali Fazal's Reply to Fan's Request to Ask Girlfriend Richa Chaddha to Unblock Him Will Leave You in Splits
It's no secret that Ali Fazal is dating Richa Chaddha. The two have been open about their relationship and are quite active on social media.
Image: Hardly Anonymous Communications
It's no secret that Ali Fazal is dating Richa Chaddha. The two have been open about their relationship and are quite active on social media. On Wednesday, a fan tweeted to Ali Fazal requesting him to ask Richa to unblock him on Twitter. He wrote, "Say your gf to unblock me. Can't see her tweet (sic)."
Ali's replied to the fan's request with his quirky best. "She must have a reason. But its ok main hoon. Mujhse kaam chalaa le (sic)," he wrote in response. Soon after his tweet, his comment box was full of comments from his fans. While a number of them had posted laughing emojis, others shared Mirzapur memes.
She must have a reason. But its ok main hoon. Mujhse kaam chalaa le. https://t.co/hvqyir320A— Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 13, 2019
Meanwhile, Ali is not only making a name for himself in Bollywood and the web series space in India but is also making himself known in Hollywood. He has appeared in a handful of Hollywood films and is next set to appear in Death in the Nile alongside Gal Gadot.
On top of it, Ali Fazal enjoyed his birthday bash alongside co-stars Gal Gadot and Annette Benning. While enjoying the bash, he revealed that he considered his birthday gift received earlier this year in the form of meeting his idol, Hollywood actor Al Pacino. The two met at a private screening of The Irishman at the London Film Festival.
Apart from Ali Fazal, Death on the Nile stars Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. The film is set to release on October 9, 2020.
