Ali Fazal's Romantic Urdu Poetry Makes Richa Chadha Blush

Actor Ali Fazal took to Instagram to share a black-and-white video of girlfriend Richa Chadha along with Urdu poetry and the actress took to comments to say that it made her blush.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 7:10 AM IST
At a time when the world is in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal took time out to post a romantic post for his lady-love, actress Richa Chadha.

Ali took to Instagram, where he shared a black-and-white video clip of Richa and wrote some mushy poetry as caption.

"Mohabbat ke liye kuchh khaas dil makhsoos hote hain - yeh Woh ‘nagma' hai jo har saaz pe gaya nahi jaata.- M Dehelvi. (Maafi agar urdu thhodi hili duli hai... likhna seekh raha hoon)," he captioned the video.

Richa took to the comment section and wrote: "Aww baby. Blush.."

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha

She then again wrote: "Blush bhai kijiye."

Fazal's Khamoshiyaan co-star and the couple's close friend Sapna Pabbi commented, "I love this girl," along with a heart emoji.

Richa and Ali have decided to postpone their wedding, which was scheduled to take place in April due to COVID-19.

Richa and Ali, who worked together in the "Fukrey" films, have been dating for over four years. In February, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

