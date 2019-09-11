Ali Gony Breaks Down on Nach Baliye 9 Sets, Says 'I Can't See Natasha Crying'

Nach Baliye's season 9 has surely turned out to be the most controversial season of the show. Adding to the never-ending shocking events, it was Aly Goni and Natasha Stankovic who recently hit headlines for all the wrong reasons.

During a recent episode, the ex-couple was performing a crossdress based theme titled Ulta Pulta. While dancing to the song Chikni Chameli, Natasha forgot her steps. When one of the juries Raveena Tandon asked her what happened, Natasha broke down and left the stage upset without hearing out to any of the judge's verdict.

According to an update by SpotboyE.com, the next episode will see the pair dancing their heart out and impressing the judges with their performance. After judges' praise, Aly will break down and clarify the last incident saying, "It's just that she is not good with Hindi and that's why the miscommunication happened. It was really disturbing for us and I felt really bad. If anytime she is upset or goes through a difficulty, my heart goes out. I can't see her crying at all."

Further, he will also confess about having feelings for Natasha when judge Ahmed Khan asks him if he still loves him.

In the earlier episode, Natasha's behavior had left all the panelists, specially choreographer Ahmed Khan upset as he said, "This is seriously unprofessional behaviour. We are artistes and we are here to perform. We should at least show some respect towards such a senior actor like Sunny Deol who is present with us today. I just feel this could have been handled in a very professional and better way."

He had even suggested an elimination for them but Raveena a handled the situation and gave the couple another chance. However, Natasha later came back on the stage and apologized.

Sunny Deol had appeared on the show with Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba, as a part of promotion for their upcoming movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

