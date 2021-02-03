Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal To Receive Stars On Walk Of Fame On 50th Anniversary 'Love Story'

Los Angeles: Hollywood veterans Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal, the on-screen couple of the 1970 classic “Love Story”, will be honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the film. The official Twitter account of Hollywood Walk of Fame, the famous sidewalk known for immortalising members of the entertainment industry, made the announcement on Tuesday.

“Ali MacGraw & Ryan O’Neal to be honored in virtual double Walk of Fame ceremony in celebration of 50th anniversary of film ‘Love Story’ & Valentine’s Day,” the tweet read. Based on Erich Segal’s novel of the same name, the film follows Oliver (O’Neal) and Jennifer (MacGraw) who come from two different worlds. Opposites attract, they fall in love and marry against the wishes of Oliver’s family. But their happiness is short lived when they come to know that Jennifer is terminally ill. The Walk of Fame event will be live-streamed exclusively on February 12 on all social media platforms of Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which holds trademark rights to the Walk of Fame.

“Ali & Ryan’s stars will be next to each other, and next to Ryan’s star will be the of his real life love Farrah Fawcett,” the tweet further said. O’Neal was in a relationship with actor Farrah Fawcett, one of the original “Charlie’s Angels” star, from 1979 to 1997. The relationship was tumultuous due to his infidelity and volatile behaviour. Fawcett ended the relationship after she discovered O’Neal in bed with actor Leslie Stefanson. O’Neal and Fawcett reunited in 2001 and were together until her death in 2009 due to cancer.

The couple have a son — voice actor Redmond O’Neal, known for his work in animated films “Johnny Bravo” and “The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars”. “Love Story” is regarded one of thehighest-grossing films of all time and its dialogue — “Love means not ever having to say you’re sorry” — has been voted among the most famous movie lines list.

It was followed by a sequel,”Oliver’s Story”(1978), starring O’Neal withCandice Bergen.