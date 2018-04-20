English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ali Zafar Denies Sexually Harassing Meesha Shafi, Will Take Legal Action
Ali on Thursday took to Twitter and said he has "nothing to hide and that silence in not an option".
File photos of Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar.
Pakistani artiste Ali Zafar has "categorically" denied any and all claims of harassment lodged against him by compatriot actress-model-singer Meesha Shafi.
"I am aware and in support of the global #MeToo movement and what it stands for. I am the father of a young girl and a young boy, a husband to a wife and a son to a mother. I am a man who has stood up for myself, my family, my colleagues and friends countless times in the face of slander, defamation and general unkindness. I will do the same today. I categorically deny any and all claims of harassment lodged against me by Shafi," he added.
The actor, who has also worked in Bollywood films like Dear Zindagi, London Paris New York, Chashme Baddoor and Kill Dil, said that he will take legal action.
"I intend to take this through the courts of law and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any allegations here, contesting personal vendettas on social media and in turn disrespecting the movement, my family, the industry and my fans.
"Ultimately I am a strong believer that the truth always prevails," the note read.
(With IANS inputs)
April 19, 2018
