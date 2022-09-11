Ali Zafar Feels Shah Rukh Khan Shouldn’t Work with Him, Wants to Collaborate with Shehnaaz Gill

Ali Zafar had impressed fans not just with his magical voice, but also with his acting chops. While his songs are popular all over the world, Indians had a chance to see him act in Bollywood. He was a part of films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tere Bin Laden and Chashme Baddoor. He also had a cameo appearance in Dear Zindagi, which was his last stint in Indian films after All Indian Cine Workers Association announced a total ban on Pakistani artistes after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. Now, in a recent interview, he has opened up about how he doesn’t want to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan, and also expressed his wish to be able to work with Shehnaaz Gill.

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Ali suggested that Shah Rukh Khan should not work with him in the current political climate. Asked when will he collaborate with Shah Rukh, Ali said, “Yaar abhi philhal to wo mere se na hi collaborate karein. Wahan pe aise hi mushkilein badh jaati hain (He shouldn’t collaborate with me as of now. Difficulties there increase just like that).”

However, he also expressed his wish to work with Shehnaaz Gill and said, “Shehnaaz, if you are interested, I would love to collaborate with you on one of my songs.”

There had been much discussion about Ali Zafar’s part in Dear Zindagi being chopped off. Reports claimed that the film faced backlash because Ali was a part, and that it might not be allowed to release if he appears in the film. However, his part was kept intact, though his voice for the song ‘Tu Hi Hai’ was kept only in the film, and the Arijit Singh version was used for promotions and for the music video.

