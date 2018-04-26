English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ali Zafar Slaps Legal Notice on Meesha Shafi: Apologise and Delete Tweet of Sexual Harassment Allegations
Shafi last Thursday in a shocking tweet accused Zafar of subjecting her to "sexual harassment of a physical nature" on more than one occasions.
File photos of Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar.
Pakistani actor Ali Zafar has sent a legal notice to singer-actor Meesha Shafi demanding her to apologise over the sexual harassment allegations she made against him or face defamation suit of Rs 100 crore.
Shafi last Thursday in a shocking tweet accused Zafar of subjecting her to "sexual harassment of a physical nature" on more than one occasions.
Zafar "categorically denied all claims of harassment" made by Shafi and said that he "intends to take this through the courts of law".
In the legal notice, Zafar has asked Shafi to delete the tweet of allegations and issue an apology otherwise he will file defamation case against her.
Shafi's lawyer, Muhammad Ahmad Pansota, confirmed that his client has received the legal notice.
"We have received the notice and are examining its contents. The contents of Meesha's statements with regard to Ali Zafar are based in truth, and therefore we dispel this notice, he tweeted.
A day after Shafi accused Zafar of sexual harassment, more women from Pakistan's entertainment industry came forward to allege that the actor misbehaved with them on various occasions.
-